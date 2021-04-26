Free Market Institute Public Speaker Series – April 26

In Order to Live: A North Korean Girl’s Journey to Freedom

Some must risk everything for the fundamentals of freedom, dignity, and justice. The Free Market Institute welcomes North Korean defector and human rights activist, Yeonmi Park, to present an FMI Public Speaker Series lecture based on the incredible story she told in her searing memoir, In Order to Live: A North Korean Girl’s Journey to Freedom.

The event will take place on Monday, April 26, 2021, from 5:30-6:30 PM, in the International Cultural Center Auditorium on the Texas Tech University campus.

This program is free and open to all members of the Texas Tech University community and the general public. Advance registration, social distancing, and face masks will be required for in-person attendance.

Yeonmi Park will also be available for a book signing at 4:45 PM, right outside of the ICC Auditorium in the East Gallery, prior to the public lecture. Ms. Park's book, In Order to Live: A North Korean Girl's Journey to Freedom, will be available for purchase (cash only) beginning at 4:30 PM.

About the Program

Everything must be taught, even the fundamentals we sometimes take for granted: freedom, compassion, love. For Yeonmi Park, growing up in North Korea, right vs. wrong, justice vs. injustice—these weren't concepts inherently understood or taught. Telling her electrifying story of escape from North Korea, Park explains that the life she left there was "a totally different planet." There's only one definition of love in North Korea—"love for the Dear Leader." Romantic love doesn't exist as a concept or possibility. And for most North Koreans, neither does freedom.

Now a US citizen, Ms. Park calls for us to fight for North Koreans—for all oppressed people around the world—who cannot speak for themselves. Freedom is fragile, she says. Who will fight for us when we're not free?

Join the Free Market Institute for this event, as Yeonmi Park recounts the incredible story told in her searing memoir, In Order to Live: A North Korean Girl's Journey to Freedom (September 2016).



