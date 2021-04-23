TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The Emoji Story: A Documentary Viewing and Discussion

Immediately following the viewing, Drs. Steve Holmes, Kellie Gray, and Lisa Phillips (TCR), along with Dr. Nick Bowman (CoMC), and second-year TCR PhD Student O.W. Petcoff will facilitate a brief discussion about emoji and will share facets of their emoji studies scholarship.


Zoom information is as follows:

Topic: RRS and GES Screening of The Emoji Story: A Documentary
Time: Apr 23, 2021 06:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82643703603?pwd=RnpLK2tQSjlnOGdvQ0oyVXVQbjNmQT09

Meeting ID: 826 4370 3603
Passcode: T2Fv9r 

Raider Rhetoric Society & Graduate English Society

4/6/2021

Omonpee Petcoff

omonpee.petcoff@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 4/23/2021

Zoom

