Do you speak English as a second language (or
third, or fourth . . . )? If so, would you like free
editing help from a skilled Technical Communication
specialist?
Graduate students in Technical and Professional Editing are
looking for people who speak English as a second
language who might benefit from having a paper
edited. They will edit 15 pages (double-spaced) for
free. These pages can be from an article or a
dissertation. They will then meet with you for one
hour to explain their suggestions. The editing will be
complete by Wednesday April 29th.
If you have 15 pages now, and can meet for an
hour with a tutor before the 29th, please e-mail me
and tell me your major and your native language. I
will match you with a student editor who will
contact you directly and request your document.
There are only ten editors available this year—the
first ten respondents will receive free editing.
Best wishes,
Dr. Eaton
Assistant Professor
Technical Communication and Rhetoric