The EXTENDED deadline is around the corner! Be sure to submit your nominations by Monday, April 12, 2021 at NOON!

2021 Nomination Form by Category:

*Nominations should be made with the link below to the awards nomination page. There you will be able to fill out the online submission form and submit it electronically.

This award recognizes the advisor whose ability to support, educate, and encourage the student organization goes above and beyond the expected norm. This advisor has demonstrated remarkable dedication to, and support of the organization. This advisor's role and service to the organization will also be taken into consideration.

This award recognizes the student organization that most embodied the elements of teamwork, collaboration, and quality programming that benefit the Texas Tech University Community (either throughout the year or through a single successful program). This award also recognizes that the recipient worked effectively with other student organizations, University departments, and/or the greater Lubbock community

This award recognizes a student organization that made a meaningful contribution to the surrounding community through service. Addressed an existing problem, was committed to working with and for others, and successfully inspired and motivated others to act.

This award recognizes the dedication of a student organization showing improvement in activities that meet their goals and objectives as stated in the organization's purpose. Additional criteria for this award include activities that have caused change and improvement for the organization, growth in the organization membership, increased member involvement and development, improved programs, created opportunity for member participation, and collaboration with other campus organizations or events.

This award recognizes outstanding achievement of a newer student organization within the past year. This organization must have been registered at TTU for three years or less. The review criteria will include the organization's ability to meet the goals and objectives stated in the constitution. The organization should demonstrate a high level of achievement in one or more areas, such as membership involvement, organization development, leadership training and opportunity for members, shown active participation in TTU campus activities and community service.

This award recognizes the paramount achievement of a registered student organization over the year that causes the organization to stand out as compared to other organizations. The criteria in review are reflective of the organization's ability to meet their goals and objectives as stated in their current constitution. The awarded organization will have demonstrated a high level of achievement in many areas, including membership involvement, organization development, leadership training and opportunity, active participation in TTU campus activity and community service.

This award recognizes an individual student that made a meaningful contribution to both the Texas Tech and the surrounding community through service, addressed an existing problem, was committed to working with and for others, and successfully inspired and motivated others to act. All applicants in this category should note that this is for both on-campus and off-campus/community programming.

This award recognizes an individual student(s) that has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and whose significant contributions have impacted the Texas Tech community. Their contributions can be for any part of campus life, including but not limited to student organizations, SGA, fraternity & sorority life, research, athletics, residence life, health, safety & wellness, and diversity. The recognized individual(s) will be selected based in part on the extent in which the student's leadership and contributions exceed what it normally expected of an active participant. All applicants in this category should note that this is for on-campus leadership and contributions.