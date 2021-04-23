37th Annual Conference - Keynote: "Learning from Plants: Possibilities for Feminist Technoscience and Law" by Dr. Laura Foster Dr. Foster examines how a patented plant found in Southern Africa historically circulates and changes meaning through colonial botanical sciences, patent law rules, ethno-pharmaceutical research, contractual benefit sharing, and sustainable fair trade practices. This research produces ethnographic understandings of how the plant and Indigenous peoples’ knowledge and identity are co-produced through narratives of indigeneity, race, and gender, while novel modes of unequal citizenship are emerging within post-colonial, post-apartheid South Africa. This research was supported by a National Science Foundation Doctoral Dissertation Grant. April 23, 2021 | 12:00 p.m. Registration Link Posted:

