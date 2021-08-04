NWTSBDC Can Help With NEW SBA Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG)
Northwest Texas SBDC (NWTSBDC) @ TTU can assist with the preparation required for the NEW grant administered by the SBA's Office of Disaster Assistance. Grant is targeted to assist venues who can prove hard hit financial losses by submitting all the documentation required.
Eligible entities as per the Economic Aid Act include:
- live venue operators or promoters
- theatrical producers
- live performing arts organization operators
- museum operators, motion picture theatre operators
- talent representatives
- there are several additional groups which may or may not qualify
- entity has been in operation as of 02/29/2020
- applications can be submitted starting 04/08/2021
Questions?
Website: www.lubbocksbdc.org
Email: Emma @ emma.carrasco@ttu.edu
Office Phone: (806) 745-3973