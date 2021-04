NOW HIRING STUDENTS FOR SUMMER 2021

THE SUB IS HIRING STUDENTS NOW FOR SUMMER 2021! Allen Theatre Stagehands

Technology Support/IT

Guest Services

Maintenance

Set Ups Crew Job Descriptions & Applications are on our website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/jobs.php

Attend an Info Session to learn more about these positions and benefits of working in the SUB!

Tuesday, April 13 12 PM & 2:30 PM SUB Escondido Theater

Wednesday, April 14 12 PM & 2:30 PM SUB Escondido Theater



For questions, contact us at 806-742-3636 or email studentunion@ttu.edu Posted:

4/13/2021



Originator:

Autumn Arthur



Email:

autumn.arthur@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities



Time: 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM

Event Date: 4/13/2021



Location:

SUB Escondido Theater



