Issues and Research in Human Development and Family Studies: Cross-Cultural Research Methods - 40407 - HDFS 5353 - D01

The main objective of this course is to introduce graduate students to Cross-Cultural Research Methods and its application across multiple disciplines. Topics include: methodological strategies, cross-cultural study designs, generalization of study results, evidence base research and community outreach, cross-cultural measurements/ instruments development, reliability-validity issues, instrument translation, among other topics.

This course is one of the core courses included in the Graduate Certificate and Graduate Minor in Cross-Cultural Studies Program offered to graduate students across all disciplines.



