On Tues., April 13 from 5-6 p.m. CT, Dr. Kater Hake will present “Will Climate Change Eliminate Cotton... Unless We Make Beer Out of it?” So, bring your favorite beverage and pull up a chair for our next Science by the Glass.

Dr. Kater Hake is the VP of Agriculture and Environmental Research at Cotton Incorporated. Hake is responsible for the cotton research program, and leads a team of eight scientists who develop and support innovative problem-solving research to increase the profitability and sustainability of cotton farming in the U.S. You can read more about Cotton Incorporated and Hake’s work at https://www.cottoninc.com/.