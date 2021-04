Apply to join the Carol of Lights Student Committee and be part of planning one of Texas Tech's traditions! Carol of Lights committee members will receive experience working in a team setting and an invitation to the Carol of Lights banquet and lightning ceremony. Applications for the student committee close on April 9 at 11:59 PM. APPLY HERE Posted:

4/9/2021



Originator:

Jessica N Webb



Email:

Jessica.N.Webb@ttu.edu



Department:

University Student Housing





Categories

Departmental Events

Student Organization

Student Organization