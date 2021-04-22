Global Vision Awards

Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 5:15 p.m.

International Cultural Center at the Auditorium

This event is FREE and open to the Texas Tech Community





Please join us in person or virtually - https://mediacast.ttu.edu/Mediasite/Play/1a2e69e1851b4319a499cfb01030ce081d

The TTU Office of International Affairs is honored to host the Global Vision Awards Ceremony which celebrates and recognizes outstanding faculty, staff, and students who have had a tremendous impact on the internationalization of our campus, research, global literacy, and global outreach.

For more information, call (806) 742-3667 or visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2021/Global-Vision-Awards-Ceremony.php