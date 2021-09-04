https://bit.ly/31T8SxE The Housing Ambassador position is an amazing opportunity to gain experience working in a high performing business environment while developing and practicing critical customer service skills that will be transferable to any career field. Our Housing Ambassadors enjoy a great student staff position and go into their career and/ or graduate school searches with resume and interview ready experiences to share from their time working with University Student Housing. Vacancies in this position are rare so apply today! To apply please visit here:

For any additional questions email Housing@ttu.edu

Wreck 'Em



4/9/2021



John Romero



john.romero@ttu.edu



University Student Housing





Student Employment/Career Opportunities

