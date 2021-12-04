Have you ever considered minoring in music?

Did you know that here at Texas Tech, we have three different music minors to choose from? If you love music and are interested in taking lessons, joining ensembles, or just taking classes like the History of Rock, Popular Music Survey, or Music and Globalization (to name just a few), we have a program for you!

Just a few Reasons to Minor in Music:

Learn more about music and its role in the world

Take Private Music Lessons

Express yourself through your musicianship

Join an ensemble and perform in some of our wonderful facilities



Expand your job opportunities and build your resume

Build relationships and be a part of a wonderful community of musicians and scholars!

We currently offer a minor in general music, applied music, and popular music.

Follow this link: Music Minor Information to learn more about our programs or e-mail Dr. Sarai Brinker at s.brinker@ttu.edu