|
After an hiatus with the covid-19 lockdown the Texas Tech University Chapter AAUP will resume meetings Monday, April 12th at 3:00 p.m. in the Provost Office meeting room. Because of social distancing only 8 people will be permitted face2face all others accommodated via Zoom. For those wishing to attend in person please RSVP to <r.meek@ttu.edu>
|Posted:
4/8/2021
Originator:
Richard Meek
Email:
R.MEEK@ttu.edu
Department:
School of Music
Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 4/12/2021
Location:
Provost Office meeting room
Categories