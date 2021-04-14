The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Microsoft educational virtual event on Friday, April 23, 2pm – 4pm (CDT), using the Microsoft Teams platform. In the last six months, TTU and Microsoft have been collaborating and providing campus educational trainings and resources to familiarize our Community with Microsoft Teams. In addition to Teams, Microsoft also provides many of the applications TTU faculty, staff, and students use daily, such as OneDrive, Power BI, SharePoint, Outlook, Word, and Excel.

During this educational session, Microsoft experts will discuss the following topics:

· Microsoft Response to Pandemic

· Microsoft Roadmap & Updates

· Highlights of New Products and Features

· Best Practices for Teams

· Security Updates

· Question and Answer

Event Details

Date: Friday, April 23

Time: 2pm – 4pm (CDT)

Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and you will receive the calendar invitation.

If you would like to participate in a Teams’ training session prior to this event, you may contact IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) to register.