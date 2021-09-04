Texas Tech Procurement Services is hosting Question & Answers sessions this month on Friday, April 9 and April 23 from 2 - 4 p.m. These virtual sessions via Teams will give you the opportunity to ask specific questions and get some focused support and answers. There will be experts available from Strategic Acquisitions, PCard, Travel, Contracting and Payment Services. We can walk through a specific issue you are having by sharing screens, or we can provide a "how-to" walk through for a process that has been hard for you or your department to handle.





There is no need to join for the whole two hour session since this is an open meeting. Feel free to jump on the call and get needed support and then get back to your daily routine ... OR feel free to listen in while you work. You might hear some tips and tricks that can streamline some of your required tasks.





Mark your calendar - April 9 and April 23 from 2 - 4 p.m. and copy the link below to your calendar.