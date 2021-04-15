Join College Connect as a paid camp counselor during Summer I or Summer II. Attend our Info Session virtually on April 15th from 4:00PM-5:00PM to learn more information. Earn between $550-$900 for each week long camp session! Must be a Tech student, at least 18, and have a cumulative GPA of at least 2.5. Internship credit is also available to those who require it. Contact ideal@ttu.edu with any questions.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85994442895?pwd=Mk9veGRZdXdpNUw2bG4yVU84NXpPdz09

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 4/15/2021



