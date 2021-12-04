Tech to Town will take place April 19th through April 30th. Students can volunteer in-person, serve virtually, and even donate items. Sign-up to work with High Point Village, Lubbock Impact, University Medical Center, Meals on Wheels, and other various non-profit organizations around Lubbock! For more details about volunteering, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/outreach/techtown.php and get involved!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab

