Reigniting Your Spark (finding your motivation again) via Zoom

When

Thursday, April 22nd, 2-3pm

Where

Zoom

More information

This workshop will offer information and insights regarding motivation from a Life Coach’s perspective. By the end of the session, attendees will have a tangible action plan for taking the next steps towards regaining or maintaining motivation in their day to day lives.

Joshua Parker Sills, M.A., ACC, is the Program Director for Success Takes Practice at Texas Tech University. Success Takes Practice is life coaching at Texas Tech University, where coaches partner with students to enact more practical actions based on the students expanded self-awareness. As Program Director, Josh strives to lead his team towards tangible results in the lives of students as they work through their university experience.

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Reigniting Your Spark" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu