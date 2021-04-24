TTU DIFFICULT DIALOGUES SERIES | TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY | COLLEGE OF EDUCATION

As part of an Advanced Diversity and Social Justice Course, Professor aretha marbley and the 2020 Doctoral Cohort of the Counselor Education Program in the College of Education at Texas Tech University are hosting a FREE Virtual National Mini-Conference for clinical faculty, students, practitioners and community activists and partners in Lubbock, surrounding areas, and beyond! Two Panelist discussions and a Keynote Speaker will cover the topics of social justice, advocacy leadership, and ethics regarding schools and health disparities during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Free to the Public | Registration Required | Free CEU's* *CEU Certificate/Certificate of Completion: $15 if Affiliated with TTU & $30 if not Affiliated



Conference Website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/education/graduate/psychology-and-leadership/counselor_education/difficult-dialogues/index.php

