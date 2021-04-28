Register for our Virtual Resume Critique Day to get a quick review of your resume! Upload your resume when you register on Hire Red Raiders and one of our counselors will give you feedback to polish your resume.

In order to receive the Microsoft Teams information for this event, please register and the information will be emailed to you prior to the start time for the event.

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Let the UCC help you perfect your resume to market yourself in a way that helps YOU stand out from the crowd!

Can't make this day? The UCC offers all services, including resume critiques every day. Just sign into your Hire Red Raiders account and make an appointment that fits your schedule.

If you have any questions, please email Tori Coleman or call us at (806) 742-2210.