Do you have questions about Title IX at Texas Tech? Join us for a virtual town hall to have your questions answered, and learn more about how our office assists students and promotes a safe campus community!


The Office for Student Civil Rights and Sexual Misconduct is hosting a virtual event, “Tech Talks Title IX.” “Tech Talks Title IX” is a virtual opportunity for the Texas Tech campus community to ask questions about Title IX at the university. It will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (April 13) via Zoom. 


To register, go to https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwlcOippjwqGtc0f3Ikvbz_IXuTgBrFmhJv 
Posted:
4/12/2021

Originator:
Evan Johnson

Email:
evan.a.johnson@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Date: 4/13/2021

Location:
Zoom

