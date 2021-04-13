Do you have questions about Title IX at Texas Tech? Join us for a virtual town hall to have your questions answered, and learn more about how our office assists students and promotes a safe campus community!





The Office for Student Civil Rights and Sexual Misconduct is hosting a virtual event, “Tech Talks Title IX.” “Tech Talks Title IX” is a virtual opportunity for the Texas Tech campus community to ask questions about Title IX at the university. It will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (April 13) via Zoom.



