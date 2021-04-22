TTU HomeTechAnnounce

6th TTU Hispanic/Latinx Research & Creativity Symposium Thurs. 4/22

The Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication is pleased to announce the 6th Texas Tech University Hispanic/Latinx Research & Creativity Symposium on Thursday, April 22, 2021 beginning at 9:30 a.m. This virtual symposium will feature research and creative work by TTU faculty, staff and graduate students, including presentations and panel discussions of a burgeoning Latin American & Iberian Studies program at TTU, Hispanic/Latinx and international students' discussion of how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted them, and eight research presentations on contemporary Hispanic/Latinx communities and media representations of those communities.

The symposium will feature a keynote address and discussion of "Best Practices of Successful Hispanic Serving Institutions" from 12:30-1:45 featuring Dean Jesse Pérez Mendez and Prof. Lucy Arellano of TTU's College of Education. 

The following is an outline of the schedule.  If you would like a full schedule and/or the Zoom meeting information for the symposium please contact gabriel.partida@ttu.edu.

Thursday, April 22, 2021 

9:30 a.m.     Welcome

9:35 a.m.     Panel 1: Contemporary Perspectives on Hispanic/Latinx Communities Research Panel 

11:00 a.m.   Panel 2: How International and Domestic Hispanic/Latinx Students Cope with the Academic and Personal Effects of a Global Pandemic

12:30 p.m.   Keynote Address & Discussion: Best Practices of Successful Hispanic Serving Institutions

2:00 p.m.     Panel 3: Latin American and Iberian Studies Program: Proposing a Center for Study of the Hispanic World 

3:30 p.m.     Panel 4: Media Representations of Hispanic/Latinx Communities Research Panel  

4:45 p.m.     Closing Remarks     

For a copy of the complete program and/or for Zoom meeting information please contact gabriel.partida@ttu.edu. 

We hope to see you on the 22nd!
