Did you know you can study Ancient Greek at TTU?

Interested in learning the language of Homer, Plato, Archimedes, and the New Testament? Or the roots of scientific and medical terminology? Try Ancient Greek!

GRK 1501, MWF 12-12:50 Fall 2021.

For more information, contact Professor Bill Tortorelli (william.tortorelli@ttu.edu) Posted:

4/16/2021



Originator:

Cornelia Roy



Email:

sydnor.roy@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit





Categories

Academic