Psychology and the Law will be offered in Fall 2021 (CRN 44344)! The course will be offered in-person on main campus Tuesdays/Thursdays 12:30-1:50p. There are no restrictions for the course, other than needing graduate student status. The course will be a survey of the interface between psychology and law including topics in forensic psychology, expert testimony, and psychologists’ influence in policy legislation. The course is designed to be appropriate for those interest in psychology, criminology, criminal justice, and the law. Please contact the instructor, Dr. Thoen (megan.thoen@ttu.edu), with questions!