?? Will you be in Lubbock this summer? ??

?? Do you want to work in a fun and flexible job on campus? ??





The Department of Transition & Engagement has several openings for a student assistant to help in our office by greeting walk-in visitors, answering/making phone calls, and handling programmatic tasks.





We are looking for students to start for the Summer 2021 semester, with the opportunity to continue on to Fall 2021.





We will work with your class schedule to be in the office for up to 20 hours per week during regular business hours (8 am – 5 pm, Monday – Friday), as well as the opportunity to work some Sundays.



