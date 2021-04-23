TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Fulbright Scholar Grant Writing Workshop * May 19th 2pm-3:30pm

Fulbright Scholar Grant Writing Workshop

The Office of International Affairs will be hosting a Fulbright Grant Writing Workshop (via zoom) on May 19th, 2021- 2pm-3:30pm.

The workshop will cover information on:

  • Grant Proposal: identifying awards, contacting potential hosts, application requirements and components
  • Review Criteria: what do reviewers look for?, short/long-term impact, cultural exchange
  • TTU Resources

 

Interested faculty and professionals are encouraged to register at (use Google Chrome or Firefox): https://zoom.us/j/91529077288?pwd=OENpaGRabFlXRkhhZlRVcjltZE81QT09

For more information and/or questions contact the TTU Fulbright Faculty Liaisons: elizabeth.trejos@ttu.edu and J.salazar-bravo@ttu.edu


 
