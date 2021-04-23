Fulbright Scholar Grant Writing Workshop



The Office of International Affairs will be hosting a Fulbright Grant Writing Workshop (via zoom) on May 19th, 2021- 2pm-3:30pm.

The workshop will cover information on:

Grant Proposal: identifying awards, contacting potential hosts, application requirements and components

Review Criteria: what do reviewers look for?, short/long-term impact, cultural exchange

TTU Resources

Interested faculty and professionals are encouraged to register at (use Google Chrome or Firefox):

https://zoom.us/j/91529077288?pwd=OENpaGRabFlXRkhhZlRVcjltZE81QT09

For more information and/or questions contact the TTU Fulbright Faculty Liaisons: elizabeth.trejos@ttu.edu and J.salazar-bravo@ttu.edu