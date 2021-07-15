Coffee Breaks via Zoom A new way to develop professionally through micro-learning, 30 minute sessions. Come share your coffee break with us and learn something new while you're at it! Etiquette in the Workplace: July 27th from 2-2:30pm

Readjusting to In-Person Work: August 3rd from 2-2:30pm

The Enneagram Wings: August 11th from 2-2:30pm



Centeredness: Balance is a Myth: August 17th from 2-2:30pm

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Coffee Breaks" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu Posted:

7/15/2021





MaClay Buie





MaClay.Buie@ttu.edu





Human Resources





