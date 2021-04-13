TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Tech to Town is in collaboration with the Office of the President, Student Government Association, Volunteer Center of Lubbock and the Student Activities Board to make this event a success! Volunteer with us and help out Meals on Wheels, Lubbock Impact, High Point Village and various other Lubbock non-profit organizations. We can't wait to serve with you! Go to sab.ttu.edu for more information!

4/13/2021

Michelle Morris

michelle.morris@ttu.edu

N/A


