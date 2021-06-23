Wednesday, June 23rd, 10:30am-12pm

This is an online event.

This hands-on workshop takes you through the Dream Big Framework based on Bob Goff’s book Dream Big. We will take intentional time to create a road map so you can accomplish the dream that lights you up the most. Come to this workshop with a few dreams in mind and leave with a completely personalized plan for YOU that allows you to make that dream a reality!





Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu