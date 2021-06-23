TTU HomeTechAnnounce

NEW PROGRAM VIA ZOOM: Dream Big Academy

Dream Big Academy via Zoom

Wednesday, June 23rd, 10:30am-12pm

This is an online event.

 

This hands-on workshop takes you through the Dream Big Framework based on Bob Goff’s book Dream Big. We will take intentional time to create a road map so you can accomplish the dream that lights you up the most. Come to this workshop with a few dreams in mind and leave with a completely personalized plan for YOU that allows you to make that dream a reality!


Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu
6/3/2021

MaClay Buie

MaClay.Buie@ttu.edu

Human Resources

Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 6/23/2021

Zoom

