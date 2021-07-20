Tuesday, July 20th, 2-3pm

This is an online event.

Being positive is a good thing, right? After all, haven’t we been encouraged to look on the bright side of things during this past year? Chin up, smile on and stay hopeful.

But, oddly enough positivity can have a dark side. Join us as we investigate the shadow side of positivity and learn how to balance being upbeat with our true thoughts and emotions. In this extended session, we have expanded the content and have provided time for discussion.





Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu