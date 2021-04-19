Presenters: Kristy Roschke, Ph.D., ASU News Co/Lab Managing Director, and Celeste Sepessy, ASU News Co/Lab Project Manager. In an age when multiple pandemics rage, from Covid-19 to broader recognition of the systemic racism that has informed the founding of our nation, from political division to disinformation/misinformation, how do we as educators, as teachers in the classroom navigate this world turned upside down and prepare our students to do so after they graduate? How do we encourage civil conversation in an era that has favored heat over light, rendering expertise, evidence, and reason questionable? How do we guide our classroom discussions so that we honor the practice of free speech but privilege critical analysis, substantiation, and testimony? What strategies can we employ to defuse the volatile situations, the gaslighting, the click baiting so that we can learn the new lexicon of the classroom in an era of radical political correctness, cancel culture, and rampant incivility? The Civil Counterpoints Initiative and Teaching, Learning, & Professional Development Center are collaborating with the News Co/Lab at Arizona State University to offer a unique workshop that will address these important questions. Through a media literacy approach, the workshop will feature expert perspectives on topics such as the impacts of disinformation, declining trust in institutions and gatekeepers, and issues related to representation and social justice. Participants will use breakout rooms to discuss concerns specific to their disciplines, share experiences and strategies, and frame questions and solutions with their colleagues. Relevant support materials will be provided to all attendees – please join us for this timely workshop.

Time: 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 4/19/2021



