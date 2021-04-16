Fall 2021: Call for dancers, actors, designers, costumers, digital media specialists, history buffs, and creative artists on the TTU campus—an invitation from the mysterious nation of Bassanda

The Elegant Savages Orchestra (www.elegantsavagesorchestra.com) is a “folk orchestra” of singers, players, and dancers dedicated to exploring the dance music & song of mysterious nation of Bassanda.

In a parallel universe, a Soviet satellite’s official state folkloric ensemble (the “Bassanda National Radio Orchestra”) has mutated, after the fall of Communism, into a free-lance ensemble engaged in a Never-Ending Tour.

This is an open invitation for participation from dancers, actors, designers, costumers, digital media specialists, and all creative artists, to collaborate with the Band from Bassanda:





· Want to do a short film?

· Create a video gallery?

· Design a LARP?

· Shoot evocative photos with antique techniques?

· Mime?

· Cosplay?

· Design sets, looks, or costumes?

· Brainstorm new ideas?

Make a proposal, show us a portfolio, and c’mon and join the band!

The BNRO/ESO has been heard in many permutations, including “The Classic 1952 Band,” “The 1962 ‘Beatnik’ Band,” “The 1965 Newport Folk Festival Band,” “The Mysterious 1885 Victorian “Steampunk” Band, “The Post-Apocalyptic ‘Desert Pirates’ Band,” “The 1912 New Orleans Creole “Voodoo” Band,” the “1928 ‘Carnivale Incognito’ Band,” the 1934 “Intergalactic Pandemic Popular Front Band,” and, coming in Fall 2021:

“The 1936 International Brigade Libertad Band”

On tour by locomotive in the 1930s (during the Great Depression & Dust Bowl), the ESO members are blown sideways in space and time, via collision with a huge haboob-style dust storm, into c2046, when a pan-solar-system and cross-species “Galactic Pandemic” is raging. They find themselves marooned on a spaceship on only occasionally makes landfall on isolated planets, having to physically distance from one another even on-board, because the disease has a lengthy asymptomatic incubation period such that they must speak/work from their own individual compartments or work-pods, constantly sterilize surfaces and scrub the air-handlers, and beware of remote-planet locations. The “crew” (Band) themselves recognize the risks both physical and psychological, and they have to stay alert and wary regarding one another’s developing physical symptoms or psychotic behaviors.

In the wake of the Intergalactic Pandemic, and now having developed, in the Beast’s own labs, an effective series of vaccines which will protect them and others from the virus’s spread, they limp back across the galaxy, warily approaching the Earth from which they have been blown across space and time. Where/when will they land? What will they find, when they do?

At last, they find themselves dropping down out of a swirling snowstorm into a little train station in the high peaks of the wintertime Pyrenees, the mountain passes that lie between France and Spain, at a moment when the rise of militarism threatens both the world, and the “little peoples”.

It’s the Autumn of 1935.

· A series of short films featuring the ESO: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLKXR86U6wxeWw2K0tGjmaq425te7QUCsH

· Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elegantsavagesorchestra

· Recent concert performance: https://bit.ly/2Ua5xsM

PBS television special: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sHIe7EoKi8M

For more information, contact Dr Christopher J Smith (http://tinyurl.com/389zgkx)