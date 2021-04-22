The sole purpose of this anonymous survey is to create a dialogue about the difficulties faced by Hispanic/Latinx undergraduate and graduate students while attending or enrolled at Texas Tech University. The results of this survey will be discussed during 6th Annual Texas Tech Hispanic/Latinx Research & Creativity Symposium 2021 Virtual Conference on April 22nd, 2021.

El único propósito de este cuestionario anónimo es abrir un diálogo sobre las dificultades a las que se han enfrentado los estudiantes subgraduados y posgraduados mientras asistían o estaban matriculados en la universidad de Texas Tech. Los resultados de este cuestionario se discutirán durante el 6th Annual Texas Tech Hispanic/Latinx Research & Creativity Symposium 2021 Virtual Conference el 22 de abril de 2021.

Survey Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc0Ks3H6ftePsD17Bvt1B_2cLFME96AyL97EToApM26aUe1Kg/viewform?usp=sf_link

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Veronica Cora-Castillo at veronica.cora-castillo@ttu.edu, Dakota Tucker at dakota.tucker@ttu.edu, or Cristina Hernández Oliver at chernnde@ttu.edu.

4/14/2021



Originator:

Dakota Tucker



Email:

dakota.tucker@ttu.edu



Department:

CMLL



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Date: 4/22/2021



Location:

https://zoom.us/j/93587056805?pwd=aG1tUWNTWlBMQmd1em5uSTlGWHRHZz09



