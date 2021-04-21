Professor Sara Spurgeon, Department of English and Fulbright Scholar, 2019-2020, in Norway and the indigenous lands of the Sámi, is the Indigenous & Native American Studies Circle featured speaker.





Like Texas, the economy of Norway in the 20th and 21st centuries has grown increasingly wealthy from, and dependent upon, the extraction of oil and natural gas, frequently removed from lands whose ownership is contested by indigenous peoples. Just as the Native American protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline (operated by Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners) at Standing Rock sparked a new era of Native American organizing centered on the understanding that social justice issues cannot be separated from environmental concerns, Sámi protests against the construction of a massive dam on the Alta River in northern Norway that would flood reindeer grazing lands helped launch the current revival of Sámi language, culture, art, and political activism which inspired many Sámi to travel to Standing Rock and lend their voices to indigenous nations half a world away.



