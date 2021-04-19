NWTSBDC @ TTU Can Help With NEW SBA Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG)

Northwest Texas SBDC (NWTSBDC) @ TTU can assist with ensuring you have documentation ready or help answer questions on the NEW grant administered by the SBA's Office of Disaster Assistance. Grant is targeted to assist venues who can prove hard-hit financial losses. Having a DUNS # and registered in SAM are crucial first steps and we can assist if you do not have a DUNS #.

Eligible entities as per the Economic Aid Act include:



