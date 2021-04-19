NWTSBDC @ TTU Can Help With NEW SBA Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG)
Northwest Texas SBDC (NWTSBDC) @ TTU can assist with ensuring you have documentation ready or help answer questions on the NEW grant administered by the SBA's Office of Disaster Assistance. Grant is targeted to assist venues who can prove hard-hit financial losses. Having a DUNS # and registered in SAM are crucial first steps and we can assist if you do not have a DUNS #.
Eligible entities as per the Economic Aid Act include:
- live venue operators or promoters
- theatrical producers
- live performing arts organization operators
- museum operators, motion picture theatre operators
- talent representatives
- there are several additional groups which may or may not qualify
- entity must have been in operation as of 02/29/2020
- awards are on a first come, first serve basis
- once funding is exhausted, no more apps will be accepted by SBA
Questions?
Website: www.lubbocksbdc.org
Email: Emma @ emma.carrasco@ttu.edu
Office Phone: (806) 745-3973