This 6 hour course (ANTH4642 for undergraduates and ANTH5642 for graduate students) will start on May 16 and ends on June 23, 2021. Participants will have the opportunity to experience an archaeological excavation at a colonial Spanish Mission in San Antonio,Texas. Activities will include tours of other missions and the Alamo, evening lectures from local historians and archaeologists, and the opportunity to excavate at one of the most famous missions in Texas. To participate, interested undergraduate and graduate students can now register for the course. For additional information please contact Dr. Tamra Walter at tamra.walter@ttu.edu