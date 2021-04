Tech to Town 2021 has extended its outreach to three different forms (In-person, Virtual, Donation) of community service for students to participate in. Additionally, the one day of service will now become a two-week long service event from April 19th to April 30th. To sign-up, go to SAB.ttu.edu and find a way that you can get involved!



This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab

Posted:

4/19/2021



Originator:

Michelle Morris



Email:

michelle.morris@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Organization