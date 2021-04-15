The 22nd Céfiro (Zoom) Conference on Latin America and Iberian Languages, literatures and cultures presents:
"Teaching and the profession: linguistics, cultural studies, literature"
Keynote talks:
Damián Vargas Wilson (Univ. of New Mexico)
"Esperanzas del mastro y dudas del estudiante: rectificando nuestro campo con las experiencias educativas del estudiante de lenguas heredadas"
April 16th, 5:30-7:00 PM
Zoom information:
https://zoom.us/j/93824578948?pwd=Y2crUTd3ME1YOXF GSkV6VXY1T0hDZz09
Meeting ID: 938 2457 8948
Passcode: 576491
William J. Nichols (Georgia State Univ.)
"Power, pedagogy, and paradox: cultural studies and the future of the profession"
April 17th, 5:30 - 7:00 PM
Zoom information:
https://zoom.us/j/97057497784?pwd=N0xyV2N4dWZzU2R sUUhJTFhnMlN0Zz09
Meeting ID: 970 5749 7784
Passcode: 650736
For more details consult the program at: www.cefiro2021.weebly.com
This Zoom conference(organized is free and open to public