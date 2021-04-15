The 22nd Céfiro (Zoom) Conference on Latin America and Iberian Languages, literatures and cultures presents: "Teaching and the profession: linguistics, cultural studies, literature" Keynote talks: Damián Vargas Wilson (Univ. of New Mexico) "Esperanzas del mastro y dudas del estudiante: rectificando nuestro campo con las experiencias educativas del estudiante de lenguas heredadas" April 16th, 5:30-7:00 PM Zoom information: https://zoom.us/j/93824578948?pwd=Y2crUTd3ME1YOXF GSkV6VXY1T0hDZz09 Meeting ID: 938 2457 8948 Passcode: 576491

William J. Nichols (Georgia State Univ.) "Power, pedagogy, and paradox: cultural studies and the future of the profession" April 17th, 5:30 - 7:00 PM Zoom information: https://zoom.us/j/97057497784?pwd=N0xyV2N4dWZzU2R sUUhJTFhnMlN0Zz09 Meeting ID: 970 5749 7784 Passcode: 650736

For more details consult the program at: www.cefiro2021.weebly.com This Zoom conference(organized is free and open to public Posted:

