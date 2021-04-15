TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
The 22nd Céfiro (Zoom) Conference

 The 22nd Céfiro (Zoom) Conference on Latin America and Iberian Languages, literatures and cultures presents:

 "Teaching and the profession: linguistics, cultural studies, literature"

Keynote talks:

 Damián Vargas Wilson (Univ. of New Mexico)

 "Esperanzas del mastro y dudas del estudiante: rectificando nuestro campo con las experiencias educativas del estudiante de lenguas heredadas"

April 16th, 5:30-7:00 PM

 Zoom information:

https://zoom.us/j/93824578948?pwd=Y2crUTd3ME1YOXF GSkV6VXY1T0hDZz09

Meeting ID: 938 2457 8948

Passcode: 576491


William J. Nichols (Georgia State Univ.)

 "Power, pedagogy, and paradox: cultural studies and the future of the profession"

April 17th, 5:30 - 7:00 PM

Zoom information:

https://zoom.us/j/97057497784?pwd=N0xyV2N4dWZzU2R sUUhJTFhnMlN0Zz09

Meeting ID: 970 5749 7784

Passcode: 650736


 For more details consult the program at: www.cefiro2021.weebly.com

 This Zoom conference(organized is free and open to public
Posted:
4/15/2021

Originator:
Lisa Melendez

Email:
Lisa.melendez@ttu.edu

Department:
CMLL


Categories