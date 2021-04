Tech to Town 2021 is a two-week long event taking place April 19th-30th. Get involved by volunteering in person, serve virtually, or check out our donation list on our website at SAB.ttu.edu. Donations can be dropped off at the SAB Office located in the Student Union Building.

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab

Posted:

4/19/2021



Originator:

Michelle Morris



Email:

michelle.morris@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Organization