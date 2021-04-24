Have you ever wanted to explore distant worlds, practice surgery, or have a digital swordfight and live to tell the tale to your friends? Tech Virtual Reality Club is hosting a VR hands-on demo day on April 24th in the MCOM 3rd floor lounge from 2pm to 4pm. We'll have several different VR headsets and several club member and faculty available to help you learn how to use them. All headsets will be kept sterile and clean (we have equipment to follow COVID-19 protocols) and we'll even interact with people online through physical and virtual social distancing. This event is free and open to anyone in the Tech community who's ever wanted to try VR equipment. For more details, check our Tech VR's Discord (https://discord.gg/TTh8hqj) and follow us online via Twitter, @TechVRClub

This event? Made possible in part through funding from the Texas Tech University Department of Journalism & Creative Media Industries: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/comc/about/college/jcmi/.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.