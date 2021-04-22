Researchers in the Department of Kinesiology & Sport Management are conducting a study to evaluate the effects of different beverage formulas on noninvasive markers of hydration status. If you are a healthy male or female between the ages of 18 and 40 and have a body mass index (BMI) of < 30 kg/m2, you may be eligible to participate. Everyone who participates will complete six visits, lasting approximately three hours each. During each visit, you will ingest 1 liter (~34 fluid ounces) of a test beverage, be evaluated by bioimpedance analysis, and provide urine samples. The test beverages will consist of water and different hydration formulations.



Your participation is completely voluntary. If you complete the whole study, you will be eligible to receive $180 cash at the time of completion. The researcher leading this study is Dr. Grant Tinsley. If you would like more information or think you may be interested in participating, please email us at tinsleylabttu@gmail.com. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University