Finals are coming up fast! Make sure that you visit Residential Tutoring for help!

Residential Tutoring is a free, online peer-to-peer tutoring program available for on-campus students in introductory courses at Texas Tech. Free tutoring available until Tuesday, May 4th, and unavailable during the week of Final exams. Visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/tutoring/ to log in to a session!

Residential Tutoring is held Sunday thru Wednesday from 7PM-10PM via Blackboard Collaborate Ultra. These sessions are come and go as students need and can be accessed via the link below. We are currently hosting session for Chemistry 1307 and 1308, Biology 1403, Physics 1403 and 1408, Math 1320, 1330, 1451 1452, 2300, 2450 and 3342, History 2300 and 2301, Political Science 1301 and Writing in any subject.