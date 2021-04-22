|
U.S. Ambassador Tibor Nagy, former Assistant Secretary of State for Affrican Affairs, will give a talk entitled, "Foren Policy: A Comparison of Administrations. The talk will a hybrid event, held in person at the ICC room 105 and live streamed online via Zoom. This talk is open to the community
|Posted:
4/22/2021
Originator:
Michael Johnson
Email:
michael.johnson@ttu.edu
Department:
International Affairs
Event Information
Time: 10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Event Date: 4/22/2021
Location:
International Cultural Center 105
Categories