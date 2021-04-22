TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Student Seminar with Ambassador Tibor Nagy!
U.S. Ambassador Tibor Nagy, former Assistant Secretary of State for Affrican Affairs, will give a talk entitled, "How Washington Really works." The talk will a hybrid event, held in person at the ICC room 105 and live streamed online via Zoom. This talk is open to the community.

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83462763100?pwd=WXg3TDRYWUZ0bWR3ZWxwY3lGdkx3UT09&from=addon

Meeting ID: 834 6276 3100
Passcode: 2LmfEG 
Posted:
4/22/2021

Originator:
Michael Johnson

Email:
michael.johnson@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 2:50 PM
Event Date: 4/22/2021

Location:
International Cultural Center 105

Categories