U.S. Ambassador Tibor Nagy, former Assistant Secretary of State for Affrican Affairs, will give a talk entitled, "How Washington Really works." The talk will a hybrid event, held in person at the ICC room 105 and live streamed online via Zoom. This talk is open to the community.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83462763100?pwd=WXg3TDRYWUZ0bWR3ZWxwY3lGdkx3UT09&from=addon



Meeting ID: 834 6276 3100

Passcode: 2LmfEG Meeting ID: 834 6276 3100Passcode: 2LmfEG Posted:

4/22/2021



Originator:

Michael Johnson



Email:

michael.johnson@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 2:50 PM

Event Date: 4/22/2021



Location:

International Cultural Center 105



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

