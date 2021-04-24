TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Sentient Nuts Improv Team - April Long Form Zoom Show

Our team will perform a few new short form games along with a long form improvisation. You get to sit back, relax, and enjoy the show, all on Zoom and from the comfort of your home! No RSVP required.

A little before 5:30 PM CST on April 24th, please click the link below and you will be admitted to a Zoom waiting room. We will then add you to the event. We can't wait to see you there!

Topic: Sentient Nuts April Improv Jam
Time: Apr 24, 2021 05:30 PM Central Time (US and Canada)
Meeting ID: 979 0490 3923
Passcode: th981V

