The Texas Success Initiative is in search of temporary advisors to assist with Red Raider Orientations this summer. Pay is competitive and successful candidates will gain experience in advising. Apply by emailing your resume to tsi@ttu.edu or contact the TSI Office with questions at (806) 742-3242. Posted:

5/6/2021



Originator:

Maria DeFillipi



Email:

maria.defillipi@ttu.edu



Department:

Support Ops for Academic Retention





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities