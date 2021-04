Staying in town this summer? Work @ the SUB!

THE SUB IS HIRING STUDENTS NOW FOR SUMMER 2021! Allen Theatre Stagehands

Technology Support/IT

Guest Services

Maintenance

Set Ups Crew

Video/Media Job Descriptions & Applications are on our website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/jobs.php SAVE TIME! Fill out your application ahead and time and turn it in in person at the session!

Attend an Info Session to learn more about these positions and benefits of working in the SUB!

Wednesday, April 21 12 PM & 3 PM SUB Escondido Theater

Thursday, April 22 12 PM & 3 PM SUB Escondido Theater



For questions, contact us at 806-742-3636 or email studentunion@ttu.edu Posted:

4/21/2021



Originator:

Autumn Arthur



Email:

autumn.arthur@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM

Event Date: 4/21/2021



Location:

SUB Escondido Theater



Student Employment/Career Opportunities