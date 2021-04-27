Our guest speaker has:

Made Forbes and Business Insider Jonathan - Business Insider Jonathan - Forbes

Students have gotten offers from Google, Facebook, Snapchat, LinkedIn, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, Adobe, AT&T, Walt Disney and more!!!

Impacted 50,000+ students in-person.

Conducted 150+ workshops across 5+ countries.

Collaborated with 100+ organizations.

Who is our amazing guest speaker?

Jonathan Javier

He worked on the Go-To-Market Strategy and Operations team at Cisco and previously worked in similar fields at Snap and Google. He is the CEO/Founder of Wonsulting and leads Professional Development for Cisco’s Early Career Network. He provides words of wisdom on LinkedIn and other platforms. He has led 140+ speaking engagements at Mena ICT Forum in Jordan, LinkedIn Strategy & Operations Offsite, Great Place To Work, Talks at Google, and more.

Want to learn more?

Follow Wonsulting and their content!





Join us April 27th!