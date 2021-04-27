TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Job Hunting? This workshop is for you!

Our guest speaker has: 

  • Made Forbes and Business Insider 

    1. Jonathan - Business Insider

    2. Jonathan - Forbes

  • Students have gotten offers from Google, Facebook, Snapchat, LinkedIn, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, Adobe, AT&T, Walt Disney and more!!!

  • Impacted 50,000+ students in-person. 

  • Conducted 150+ workshops across 5+ countries. 

  • Collaborated with 100+ organizations. 

Who is our amazing guest speaker? 

Jonathan Javier

He worked on the Go-To-Market Strategy and Operations team at Cisco and previously worked in similar fields at Snap and Google. He is the CEO/Founder of Wonsulting and leads Professional Development for Cisco’s Early Career Network. He provides words of wisdom on LinkedIn and other platforms. He has led 140+ speaking engagements at Mena ICT Forum in Jordan, LinkedIn Strategy & Operations Offsite, Great Place To Work, Talks at Google, and more.

Want to learn more?

Follow Wonsulting and their content!


Join us April 27th!
Posted:
4/21/2021

Originator:
Malcolm Harlan

Email:
malcolm.harlan@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 4/27/2021

Location:
https://lu.ma/linkedinstrat

Categories