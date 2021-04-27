Our guest speaker has:
Made Forbes and Business Insider
Jonathan - Business Insider
Jonathan - Forbes
Students have gotten offers from Google, Facebook, Snapchat, LinkedIn, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, Adobe, AT&T, Walt Disney and more!!!
Impacted 50,000+ students in-person.
Conducted 150+ workshops across 5+ countries.
Collaborated with 100+ organizations.
Who is our amazing guest speaker?
Jonathan Javier
He worked on the Go-To-Market Strategy and Operations team at Cisco and previously worked in similar fields at Snap and Google. He is the CEO/Founder of Wonsulting and leads Professional Development for Cisco’s Early Career Network. He provides words of wisdom on LinkedIn and other platforms. He has led 140+ speaking engagements at Mena ICT Forum in Jordan, LinkedIn Strategy & Operations Offsite, Great Place To Work, Talks at Google, and more.
