Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 8 to 9PM, Kelsey Forkner, an autistic artist, will be sharing crocheted Irish lace portraits that are designed to unravel, speaking to her experience of face blindness, also known as Prosopagnosia. A short Q&A will follow. This is a free virtual event. Register at https://www.kelseyforkner.com/unravelingrecognition